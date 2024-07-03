Short Interest in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Grows By 12.7%

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

