Short Interest in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Decreases By 6.5%

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $18,697,000. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $9,155,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Integer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Integer by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of Integer stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.75. 162,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

