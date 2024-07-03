Short Interest in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Rises By 9.0%

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 344,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,531 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of HireRight by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRT. William Blair raised shares of HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

HireRight Price Performance

HRT remained flat at $14.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.50 million, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

