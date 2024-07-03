Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Grows By 16.7%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,876.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,648.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after buying an additional 290,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,058,000 after purchasing an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $40,130,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

