Short Interest in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expands By 7.4%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRQ shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 252.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $219,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at about $252,000.

NYSE DRQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

Featured Stories

