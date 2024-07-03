Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Grows By 16.0%

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CMG Holdings Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CMGO opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. CMG Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

