Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Declines By 11.3%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEF stock opened at $164.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $142.15 and a 12 month high of $166.25.

Get Bâloise alerts:

About Bâloise

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.