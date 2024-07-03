Short Interest in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Declines By 11.1%

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE COLD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 950,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

