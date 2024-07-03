Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Judges Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

Judges Scientific stock traded up GBX 150 ($1.90) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching £105 ($132.81). 6,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,269. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £108.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £104.07. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 7,300 ($92.33) and a 12-month high of £122.50 ($154.95). The firm has a market cap of £697.20 million, a PE ratio of 7,256.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06.

Insider Transactions at Judges Scientific

In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($141.66), for a total transaction of £2,287,488 ($2,893,356.94). In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($134.21), for a total transaction of £116,721 ($147,635.97). Also, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($141.66), for a total value of £2,287,488 ($2,893,356.94). Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

