Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $816,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned about 0.33% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. 75,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

