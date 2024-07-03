Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 235,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,911 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ST traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 545,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,538. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.