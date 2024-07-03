Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
Senior Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.95.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
