Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $126.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.60.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,010 shares of company stock worth $732,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 92.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

