Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $102.54. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

