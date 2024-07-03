Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 429 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

NYSE BA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,656. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

