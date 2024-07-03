Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 1,424 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 48,701 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 75,469 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 416,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. 1,475,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.75.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

