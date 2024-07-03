Saxon Interests Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,764 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 140,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.05. 35,392 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $437.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

