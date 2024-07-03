Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases 1,188 Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 1.10% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JIG. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JIG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a market cap of $92.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.97.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

