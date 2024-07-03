Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 600 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 693,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,963 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. 99,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,485. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

