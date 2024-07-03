Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $166.20

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €166.20 ($178.71) and last traded at €181.00 ($194.62), with a volume of 5778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €173.60 ($186.67).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of €203.48 and a 200 day moving average of €244.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.