Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $166.20

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €166.20 ($178.71) and last traded at €181.00 ($194.62), with a volume of 5778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €173.60 ($186.67).
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of €203.48 and a 200 day moving average of €244.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
