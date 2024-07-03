Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SRPT opened at $154.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,401.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

