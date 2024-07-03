Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,919,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 895,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

