SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) & Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Head to Head Contrast

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and SAB Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SAB Biotherapeutics $2.24 million 11.78 -$42.19 million N/A N/A

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 N/A SAB Biotherapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and SAB Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Risk & Volatility

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A SAB Biotherapeutics -1,531.26% -109.90% -72.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is developing firibastat, a treatment for high blood pressure, and in combination with others anti-hypertensive drugs. The company also is involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure as monotherapy and the prevention, as well as treatment of heart failure. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

