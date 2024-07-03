Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 12.5% Higher

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 998,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 518,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Royal Helium Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

