Rostislav Christov Raykov Sells 2,431 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total value of C$14,902.03.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TSE:FRX traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743. The stock has a market cap of C$222.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.50. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.16 and a 52-week high of C$15.43.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.11). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. The company had revenue of C$34.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.1958225 earnings per share for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

