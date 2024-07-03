Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Barclays upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.5 %

Coinbase Global stock traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792,904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,857,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,976,785.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $5,914,122.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,857,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,976,785.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,141 shares of company stock worth $78,864,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.