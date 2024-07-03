Request Price Up 0.1% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Request has a total market capitalization of $109.98 million and $1.24 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,119.72 or 1.00074204 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012647 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00078616 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10903259 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,323,439.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

