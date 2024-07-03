Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $197.75 Average PT from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Repligen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGEN

Repligen Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.10. Repligen has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.58, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Repligen by 183.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.