Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTO. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

RTO opened at $29.40 on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,139,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,610,000 after buying an additional 105,248 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,490,000 after buying an additional 528,409 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,884,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $77,547,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.