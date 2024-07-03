Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Down 4.2%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.95. 50,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 265,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAPP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

