Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lowered by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLAY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.10 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

