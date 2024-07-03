PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.54. 497,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,237,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $867.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.63.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.