PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $30.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,323 shares of company stock worth $873,984 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

