ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.00

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 13406928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.2828 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
