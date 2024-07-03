ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.00

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 13406928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.2828 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

