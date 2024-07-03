ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.00

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 13406928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.2828 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.