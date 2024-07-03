ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.28

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 8390137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $77,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.