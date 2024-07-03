Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRAX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $39.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $671.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.78. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $50,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 373,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $32,707,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

