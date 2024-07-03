Ponke Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.75 Million (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $214.96 million and $31.75 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ponke token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ponke has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.46495047 USD and is up 10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $35,101,913.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

