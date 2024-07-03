Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

