Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.03

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 77500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

