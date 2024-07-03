PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $190.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. PepsiCo traded as low as $162.61 and last traded at $163.31. Approximately 724,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,465,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEP. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $223.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

