Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Critical Comparison

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -10.53% -4.23% -2.30% CleanSpark 22.41% -6.30% -5.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 CleanSpark 0 1 4 1 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $26.94, indicating a potential upside of 99.54%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $19.97, indicating a potential upside of 17.94%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than CleanSpark.

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.44, suggesting that its share price is 544% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $812.05 million 1.18 -$128.44 million ($1.41) -9.57 CleanSpark $168.41 million 22.91 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

Pagaya Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats CleanSpark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

