Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

OXBR stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

