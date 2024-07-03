ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,625,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after buying an additional 915,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 241,860 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORIC opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $507.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

