OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock Price Down 2%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 3,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 73,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $688.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.50.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

In other news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,611,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.