Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 26,000 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after acquiring an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. 833,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

