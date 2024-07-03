Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,044 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,996,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 764,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,437,000 after buying an additional 84,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 134,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PBH. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

