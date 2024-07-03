Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $10.01 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after acquiring an additional 101,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

SSNC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.76. 323,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

