Northland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 1.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,177,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,096 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,250,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,117,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,389,000 after buying an additional 306,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $54.70. 181,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,131. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

