Northland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,159 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises 12.4% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $17,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,196. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1501 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

