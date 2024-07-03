Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Northeast Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

NECB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,177. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $250.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.59.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

